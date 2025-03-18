GWN Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 6,796 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

