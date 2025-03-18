GWN Securities Inc. Invests $248,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

