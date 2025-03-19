FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of FORM opened at $32.82 on Friday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,221,277.64. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in FormFactor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FormFactor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

