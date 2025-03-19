Ventum Cap Mkts Has Positive Outlook of CVE:BLN Q2 Earnings

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09.

