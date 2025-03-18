Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,786 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

