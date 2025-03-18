IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,362 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 112,851 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $296,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 698,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 213.1% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 942,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 641,750 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 158.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,636,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,384,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after buying an additional 3,049,252 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IAG opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.63. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

