Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,909 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,843,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDV opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

