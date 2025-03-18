Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 693,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 562,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,919,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 376,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,499,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

