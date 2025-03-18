Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 4,245 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.34% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:BIBL opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.06. Inspire 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Inspire 100 ETF Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

