Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.99 and last traded at C$36.92, with a volume of 1285566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.41.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.49.

In related news, Director David Alexander Fleck bought 2,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

