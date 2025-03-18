Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 18th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Entergy are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that operate within the solar energy industry, which may include manufacturers of solar panels and related equipment, project developers, and companies providing installation or financing services. These stocks offer investors a way to participate in the growth of renewable energy markets as global demand for clean energy solutions increases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $13.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.19. The company had a trading volume of 76,732,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,745,517. The firm has a market cap of $721.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.35, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.85 and a 200 day moving average of $320.53.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,255. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.31. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $528.05.

Entergy (ETR)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.34. 6,392,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,441. Entergy has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

