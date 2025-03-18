Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Up 22.4% – Should You Buy?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) was up 22.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 181,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 116,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Trigon Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.67.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

