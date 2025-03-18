Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Drops By 23.7%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of SMEV stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,250. Simulated Environment Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Simulated Environment Concepts
