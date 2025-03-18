UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 2335914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

UniCredit Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.