UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 2335914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
