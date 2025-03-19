44,546 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

