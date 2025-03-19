Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Sells 977 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Free Report) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,070. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Colleen Tupper also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 11th, Colleen Tupper sold 10,445 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $313,454.45.
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $58,470.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $938.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $3,489,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

