Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Sells 977 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,070. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Colleen Tupper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Colleen Tupper sold 10,445 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $313,454.45.

On Thursday, March 6th, Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $58,470.00.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $938.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $3,489,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

