Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $11.22 Million Stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX)

Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000.

Get iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN alerts:

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

About iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXX was launched on Jan 19, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.