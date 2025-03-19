The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,038.78. The trade was a 17.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,087 shares of company stock valued at $40,952,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

