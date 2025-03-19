Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,412,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,990,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $170.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $154.17 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.