Short Interest in The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Rises By 28.1%

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Marygold Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MGLD opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Marygold Companies has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Get Marygold Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marygold Companies

In related news, CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas purchased 42,149 shares of Marygold Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $72,496.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,510,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,838,773.80. The trade was a 0.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Marygold Companies

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marygold Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marygold Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.