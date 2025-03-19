NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,079,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,631,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,794.0 days.

NEXTDC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NXDCF opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. NEXTDC has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

