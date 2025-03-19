Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oliveda International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OLVI opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Oliveda International has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

About Oliveda International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.