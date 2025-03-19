Zeno Equity Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zeno Equity Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 10.3% of Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $200.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.70 and its 200 day moving average is $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

