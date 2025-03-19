Next Capital Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

