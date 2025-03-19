Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 399 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 346.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of TTEK opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

