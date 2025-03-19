Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,655 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 207.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,939,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after buying an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,668 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

