Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

MUC stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.