Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Stock Price Up 300% – What’s Next?

Shares of Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Free Report) were up 300% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 4,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 60,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Warrior Gold Trading Up 300.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.49.
About Warrior Gold
Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
