Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading 2.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €13.22 ($14.53) and last traded at €13.16 ($14.46). 54,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €12.88 ($14.15).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

