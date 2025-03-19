SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.16 and last traded at $75.88. Approximately 21,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 22,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.94.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $171.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.