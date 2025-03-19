Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.25. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.

