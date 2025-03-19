Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.25. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.
Teton Advisors Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.
About Teton Advisors
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teton Advisors
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Teton Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teton Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.