Insider Selling: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Sells 151,586 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs sold 151,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.57), for a total value of £882,230.52 ($1,146,945.55).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Andrew Briggs bought 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.06 ($193.79).

Phoenix Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Phoenix Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 582 ($7.57). The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,801,937. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 512.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 519.21. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 475 ($6.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.67). The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

Phoenix Group ( LON:PHNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Research analysts predict that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 27.35 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.65. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.45) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.