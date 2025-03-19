Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Declines By 19.2%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 252,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.32. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

