Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – March 19th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Aditxt, Quantum Computing, AltC Acquisition, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Leishen Energy, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from a few hundred million to around two billion dollars. Due to their smaller size, these companies can offer high growth potential but may also come with increased risk and volatility compared to larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 114,775,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,397,109. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Aditxt (ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

NASDAQ:ADTX traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 46,334,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,360. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $54,500.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ QUBT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 33,366,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,396,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 3.26.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,849,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,465,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,143. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.52. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Leishen Energy (LSE)

Leishen Cayman is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Leishen Cayman conducts substantially all of the operations through its Operating Subsidiaries. Our primary office is located in Beijing, China, from which we serve a large customer base throughout the PRC.

Leishen Energy stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. 14,476,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,923. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50. Leishen Energy has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.99.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Shares of TSLS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,361,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,268. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

