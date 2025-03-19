Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 356,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,356. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.7394 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.15%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $209,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,328.88. The trade was a 29.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,758. This represents a 2.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,145 shares of company stock valued at $921,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 908,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on DMLP

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.