Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Stock Price Down 57.5% – What’s Next?

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 57.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 22,566,036 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,805% from the average daily volume of 577,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Bon Natural Life Stock Down 24.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; and natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products used as food additives and nutritional supplements.

