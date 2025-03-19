Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.96. 452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
