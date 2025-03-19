Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Decreases By 14.1%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

VCV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 78,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,827. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 81,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

