Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Decreases By 14.1%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
VCV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 78,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,827. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
