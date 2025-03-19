Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 22,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 40,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

