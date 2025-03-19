Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vibra Energia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PETRY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 35,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. Vibra Energia has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Get Vibra Energia alerts:

Vibra Energia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is a positive change from Vibra Energia’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vibra Energia Company Profile

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. It markets fuels; lubricants for agricultural and off-road, trucks and buses, industrial, railways, maritime, and cars and SUVs, motorcycles; energy; electromobility; chemicals and petrochemicals; product, lubrication, and engineering consulting; lubrication solutions; facilities and equipment maintenance; product storage facilities; environmental licensing; liability management; waste management; supply management; automatic resupply; garage serives; and driver operated unloading service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vibra Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vibra Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.