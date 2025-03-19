Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 438,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 490,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Platinum Group Metals

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $134.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

