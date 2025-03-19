TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, Zacks reports.

TWFG Stock Up 4.4 %

TWFG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,631. TWFG has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TWFG in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

