Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 (NASDAQ:BUJA) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 4,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 34,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 80,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 443,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 5,567.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

