Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Shares Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seven & i from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.
