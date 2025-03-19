Brokerages Set Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Target Price at $39.86

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORKA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $106,396.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,044,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,969,952.24. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,456. 22.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,512,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,883,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,371,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,285,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,945,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 95,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

