WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $61.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.63.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
