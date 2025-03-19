SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $270.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $332.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.77. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

