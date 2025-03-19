Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,893,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,522 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Vera Bradley worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 998.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 4.0 %

VRA opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

