Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,269 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Down 5.6 %

SE stock opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.83. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SE. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

