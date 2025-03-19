Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 825,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 238,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 30,258 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The RMR Group by 92,252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 21,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

RMR stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $544.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMR

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.